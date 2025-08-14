Blackpink Parody/Tribute to the Grasshopper team: "DUDE" FirstbornUniQorn ft: Grasshopper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blackpink Parody/Tribute to @17Grasshopper17TAFKAG and team "DUDE" FirstbornUniQorn ft: Grasshopper
Original song: Ddu-ddu Ddu-ddu by Blackpink (K-Pop)
All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own any rights to the music which is used under current legislation permitting parody/satire work.
For entertainment purposes only, all content is based on my own personal opinions, beliefs, research and lived experience, and is in not way, intended to cause offense, harm, alarm or distress to anyone.
That said, if you are triggered or upset by other's opinions or beliefs, then my content is NOT made for you. I will not apologise for having my own mind. Thank you.