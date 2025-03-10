Backstage broadcasts from the Sochi Youth Festival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/pLRheZSCmtA
There were many inclusions from different zones and interviews with the forum participants. Performances by circus groups from different countries.
The truth about the event in the Zen publication "World Youth Festival in Sochi 2024"
https://dzen.ru/a/Ziv2RHGX_QV6kHBV
Professional video production by CMCproduction and SmartREC.
CMCproduction is a full-cycle video production.
SmartREC is a territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg.