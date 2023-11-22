Apocalypse Watch E129: Thanksgiving Special; It's OK to love America

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes offer a special Thanksgiving message: It's OK to love your country. We still live in the land of plenty, where working men and women can gather with family an appreciate our way of life, our heritage and our culture.
