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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- WILDERNESS & URBAN SURVIVAL-PART 2
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43 views • July 20, 2021
In this volume, Shidoshi Sevrance demonstrates more valuable skills necessary for survival in the wilderness. Topics include more on snares and traps, edible and medicinal plant identification and more.
Produced in 2008, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
Produced in 2008, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
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