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Inauguration or Installation? | Patriot Housewives S1 Ep7 | NRN+
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236 views • January 23, 2021
Patriot Housewives, NRN+ Original Podcast Series where Rose and Rebecca bring you on their journey of life, politics, and family. https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Since 1937, January 20 has served as Inauguration Day. To shed a positive light on it, Rose and Rebecca share some inaugural history and discuss Joe Biden's installation happening under the watchful eye of tens of thousands of National Guard troops. We discuss the abrupt changes in lockdown policy by certain leaders, preview the anticipated shift in the media narrative, and showcase the success of Donald Trump's administration. - Aired on January 20, 2021
#Inauguration #NotMyPresident #SelectedNotElected
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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Since 1937, January 20 has served as Inauguration Day. To shed a positive light on it, Rose and Rebecca share some inaugural history and discuss Joe Biden's installation happening under the watchful eye of tens of thousands of National Guard troops. We discuss the abrupt changes in lockdown policy by certain leaders, preview the anticipated shift in the media narrative, and showcase the success of Donald Trump's administration. - Aired on January 20, 2021
#Inauguration #NotMyPresident #SelectedNotElected
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join our email newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
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