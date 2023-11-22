Fox News Reports Explosion At Rainbow Bridge Was “Attempted Terrorist Attack”
https://spencerfernando.com/2023/11/22/video-fox-news-reports-explosion-at-rainbow-bridge-was-attempted-terrorist-attack/
UPDATE
The ACCIDENT At Rainbow Bridge by DAN DICKS
https://banned.video/watch?id=655fccffbd234d5f1ac465ac
