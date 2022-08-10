Former New Age Guru Doreen Virtue Divulges Dangers of Practicing Yoga and Eastern Meditation



The New Age is a “spiritual buffet” that merges facets of mysticism, Native American spirituality, Roman Catholicism, polytheism and countless other practices. Doreen Virtue is a former famous psychic medium and New Age guru who made and spent millions encouraging people to trust in themselves and channel angels and deities to live their best lives. Doreen came to Christ in 2017 and immediately left the New Age and now gives key examples of the dangerous demonic influences behind popular trends like yoga. Doreen also says that many well-meaning people end up getting hooked into the New Age deception for innocent reasons like health and wellness, but reminds us that the New Age religion is a progressive disease that eventually takes us to a deep level of depravity.







TAKEAWAYS





Doreen previously made appearances on shows like Oprah and The View when she was a practicing New Age guru





Common New Age dangers include crystal healing, the Enneagram, essential oils, angel worship, and automatic writing





Yoga is about glorifying the self - it is predominantly a narcissistic act rooted in Eastern mysticism





Her book, Deceived No More: How Jesus Led me out of the New Age and into His Word, tells of her life-changing journey







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Deceived No More Book: https://amzn.to/3JuZh5b

Why Doreen Left the New Age Video: https://bit.ly/3oHlUdg

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