BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former New Age Guru Doreen Virtue Divulges Dangers of Practicing Yoga and Eastern Meditation
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
804 views • August 10, 2022


The New Age is a “spiritual buffet” that merges facets of mysticism, Native American spirituality, Roman Catholicism, polytheism and countless other practices. Doreen Virtue is a former famous psychic medium and New Age guru who made and spent millions encouraging people to trust in themselves and channel angels and deities to live their best lives. Doreen came to Christ in 2017 and immediately left the New Age and now gives key examples of the dangerous demonic influences behind popular trends like yoga. Doreen also says that many well-meaning people end up getting hooked into the New Age deception for innocent reasons like health and wellness, but reminds us that the New Age religion is a progressive disease that eventually takes us to a deep level of depravity.



TAKEAWAYS


Doreen previously made appearances on shows like Oprah and The View when she was a practicing New Age guru


Common New Age dangers include crystal healing, the Enneagram, essential oils, angel worship, and automatic writing 


Yoga is about glorifying the self - it is predominantly a narcissistic act rooted in Eastern mysticism 


Her book, Deceived No More: How Jesus Led me out of the New Age and into His Word, tells of her life-changing journey



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Deceived No More Book: https://amzn.to/3JuZh5b

Why Doreen Left the New Age Video: https://bit.ly/3oHlUdg  

Animo Cards: https://www.animocards.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH DOREEN VIRTUE

Website: https://doreenvirtue.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DoreenVirtueForJesus 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doreenvirtue/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DoreenVirtueForJesus 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americameditationyogaspiritualityoccultdemonssatanismthe viewgurueastern medicinenew agenative americanoprahdoreen virtuepsychic mediumtina griffincounter culture mom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy