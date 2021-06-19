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SMHP: The New Age Movement Examined - Looking Back To See Forward #TBT [17.06.2021]
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11 views • June 19, 2021
Informative video from the classic vault - The New Age: A Pathway to Paradise?, 1983
This content in more relevant today than it was in 1983. This movement has infiltrated most modern churches, Christian music, and Christian media.
This documentary gives the viewer an objective, behind-the-scenes look at the New Age Movement. It contains candid interviews with well-known New Age leaders. The takes you into the center of some New Age activities and the documentary itself examines many New Age ideas from holistic health, yoga, hypnosis and T.M. to New Age education practices, world government and the human potential movement. The evidence presented is sure to convince even skeptics that a New Age movement has solid footing in every aspect of American society-and is gaining momentum at an incredible speed.
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadprod... (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - BitChute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
.........................................................
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
2,920 views•Jun 17, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions - 6.02K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aqNa6CUMw6w
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP / Independent Media.
This content in more relevant today than it was in 1983. This movement has infiltrated most modern churches, Christian music, and Christian media.
This documentary gives the viewer an objective, behind-the-scenes look at the New Age Movement. It contains candid interviews with well-known New Age leaders. The takes you into the center of some New Age activities and the documentary itself examines many New Age ideas from holistic health, yoga, hypnosis and T.M. to New Age education practices, world government and the human potential movement. The evidence presented is sure to convince even skeptics that a New Age movement has solid footing in every aspect of American society-and is gaining momentum at an incredible speed.
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadprod... (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - BitChute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
.........................................................
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
2,920 views•Jun 17, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions - 6.02K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aqNa6CUMw6w
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP / Independent Media.
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