© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainians Reaction to Russian Military Help
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • March 11, 2022
During the fighting, the Armed Forces of Ukraine actively use rocket and cannon artillery in residential areas of their own cities and towns, in which a lot of unexploded bombs remain.
The Russian military is asking residents about the shells they have noticed and, in addition, they themselves are conducting engineering reconnaissance of the area. After that, the sappers will clear the Ukrainian settlements of these bombs and mines.
Read more at https://rusvesna.su/
The Russian military is asking residents about the shells they have noticed and, in addition, they themselves are conducting engineering reconnaissance of the area. After that, the sappers will clear the Ukrainian settlements of these bombs and mines.
Read more at https://rusvesna.su/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.