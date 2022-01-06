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Police State Australia is Keeping Novak Djokovic as a Prized Covid-19 Anti-Vaxxer Political Prisoner
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112 views • January 06, 2022
Novak Djokovic has effectively been imprisoned by the Australian authorities in the row over a Covid-19 medical exemption, his mother has claimed, and Kim Iversen of 'The Hill' details the current vaccination controversy surrounding tennis star Novak Djokovic.
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