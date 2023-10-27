🌏 Exploring the World of Contaminants 🌱

Dive into the fascinating world of diverse contaminants! 😱 From various shapes and colors to complex chemical compositions, these environmental intruders keep us on our toes.

🔗 https://bit.ly/37NudPY

🔬 Different shapes impact their environmental fate.

🎨 Colors play a role in organism interaction.

🧪 Chemical complexity makes it a complex issue.

It's a complex chemical symphony, folks! 🎶

Want to learn more? 🎶 Tune in to the full episode featuring Elodie Passeport, an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto and, take a deep dive into this intriguing topic.