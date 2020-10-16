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Frank Huang Personal Testimony USA/Taiwan
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5 views • October 16, 2020
Frank shares with you how he became a born again believer and saved, so heaven is his home.
Frank's book Journey with God is for sale on yeshuasquare.com - click on the link below to find it
https://yeshuasquare.com/product/poetry-book-by-frank-huang/
and he also has a podcast you can listen to at the link below
https://anchor.fm/frank-huang
Frank's book Journey with God is for sale on yeshuasquare.com - click on the link below to find it
https://yeshuasquare.com/product/poetry-book-by-frank-huang/
and he also has a podcast you can listen to at the link below
https://anchor.fm/frank-huang
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