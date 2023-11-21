Biden confuses Britney Spears and Taylor Swift as he turns 81

President Joe Biden appeared to confuse pop stars Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Britney Spears during a speech at the White House. The President was making the speech as he pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys as part of an annual White House tradition. While speaking about how far the turkeys travelled to be pardoned, the US President said: ‘'You could say even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour ... or, or, or ... Britney's tour ... she's down in ... it's kind of warm in Brazil right now’’. It appeared the President was meaning to reference Taylor Swift, who is currently in Brazil for her ‘Eras Tour’. Britney Spears has not toured for several years. President Biden also made light of his age while he referred to the 76th anniversary of the event. "I want you to know I wasn't there," the President joked.







