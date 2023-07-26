Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1a Six days in Balingup: My cemetery video – my plot is waiting here MVI_3057-8merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
223 Subscribers
Shop now
19 views
Published Yesterday

Watch P.1b here: https://www.brighteon.com/95289fe0-0c85-411c-b347-2dd5d3a2b1a2

My first break on my drive south to visit my wife, JK, at Balingup: Pinjarra cemetery, where I have three relatives buried, and where I have a plot waiting for my body.

Keywords
lifeculturecemeterypinjarraseparation by distance and illness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket