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Documentary: Globalist World Wide Takeover Planned for Decades - COVID is Just the Beginning
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152 views • October 29, 2020
Based on researcher, Grace Van Berkum, amazing work digging into the United Nations & World Economics Forum site that starts with the COVID wheel. The site lays out an entire, comprehensive, meticulous plan for changing our ENTIRE world. It's all on plain site, but it is complex and deep. It takes hours to navigate through each branch and there are literally hundreds of levels and branches. All of this starts with the COVID page which shows, 100% without a doubt, that this has been planned for decades. There is no way all of this was developed since February when the virus first broke into our consciousness. You can see the original article at https://sarahwestall.com/the-globalist-agenda-the-covid-plandemic-is-just-the-beginning/ and more of Grace's work at https://GraceVanberkum.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Heartbeat Scary Music" Audioblocks: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Please considering supporting my work by joining Patreon. See many exclusives and discounts for superior quality products such as C60 Gel Caps, Zeolite detox, and more! Sign up at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Support my show by shopping at my store. Purchase superior quality and cutting edge products at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
MUSIC CREDITS: "Heartbeat Scary Music" Audioblocks: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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