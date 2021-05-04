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Big Asteroid Headed our Way as NASA and FEMA conduct Asteroid Impact Emergency
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1960 views • May 04, 2021
May 3, 2021: A large asteroid named 2021 AF8 is headed towards Earth at an incomprehensible velocity of 16 km/sec (36,000 mph), travelling at a much faster pace than previous Near-Earth Objects
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