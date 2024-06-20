Who really controls and owns the majority of the United States w/ Dr. Dave Janda









Leela: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shopShow more





Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.





MasterPiece: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308





MitoCureRX: Get long term results with Methylene Blue & Mitochondria Support at https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7902827.b22640





Dr. Dave Janda returns to the program to discuss who owns most of the world. The fake front men who disguise that ownership and how they manipulate all of us to enrich themselves and their cronies. We also discuss the top down axis vs the left right axis. How that false dichotomy serves to create division so we fight amongst ourselves and never focus on the real issues at hand. Follow Dr. Dave Janda and his Operation platform at https://davejanda.com/





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:de286ed87e0861f4