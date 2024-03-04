Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Navigate Hard Conversations and Build a Deeper Trust With Your Teen - Katie Millar Wirig
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
334 Subscribers
Shop now
6 views
Published Yesterday


Teenagers today are suffering from a pandemic of anxiety, depression, and loneliness - and it is up to us as parents to help steer them through the havoc of societal pressures and emotional barriers threatening their well-being. Katie Millar Wirig is a former Miss America contestant and a therapist who dissects the core issues that teens are facing today. She discusses the delicate balance between being our most “authentic” selves at home and being intentional about exercising kindness and compassion toward those we live with. She also talks about setting healthy boundaries with our teens, spending quality time with them, and having difficult but integral conversations while they are young and throughout their teen and adult years.



TAKEAWAYS


Most people don’t want to hear, “I love you.” They want to hear, “I understand you.”


When we feel shame and panic, we bury it


There are a lot of hormonal and endocrine issues when young children don’t get enough healthy touch


The main topics parents should be addressing with their teens include technology, dating, finances, school, goals, curfews, and social media



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Parenting video: https://bit.ly/42kOlR1

GoodTube Kids (get 10% off the first year with code TINA): https://bit.ly/49dBHpf

Becoming a Mean, Teen Parenting Machine book: https://bit.ly/48z2QCw


🔗 CONNECT WITH KATIE MILLAR WIRIG

Website: https://anxietyhealingprogram.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katie.wirig/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebalancedmindproject/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthspiritualgodemotionalparentinglonelinessteensanxietymentalyouthphysicalteenagertina griffinkatie wiring

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket