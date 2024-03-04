Navigate Hard Conversations and Build a Deeper Trust With Your Teen - Katie Millar Wirig

Teenagers today are suffering from a pandemic of anxiety, depression, and loneliness - and it is up to us as parents to help steer them through the havoc of societal pressures and emotional barriers threatening their well-being. Katie Millar Wirig is a former Miss America contestant and a therapist who dissects the core issues that teens are facing today. She discusses the delicate balance between being our most “authentic” selves at home and being intentional about exercising kindness and compassion toward those we live with. She also talks about setting healthy boundaries with our teens, spending quality time with them, and having difficult but integral conversations while they are young and throughout their teen and adult years.
TAKEAWAYS
Most people don’t want to hear, “I love you.” They want to hear, “I understand you.”
When we feel shame and panic, we bury it
There are a lot of hormonal and endocrine issues when young children don’t get enough healthy touch
The main topics parents should be addressing with their teens include technology, dating, finances, school, goals, curfews, and social media
