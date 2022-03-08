Are we Going to War with China? 08/03/2022

Today we are taking a look at news headlines concerning China as well as prophecies given to God’s people concerning war with China. Will we face a War with China soon? China has started moving nuclear missiles near Taiwan, which can reach the United States. China is also surrounding Taiwan for massive invasion “rehearsal drills”.





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