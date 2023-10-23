Prophecies | WHAT’S IN STORE FOR AMERICA? - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
Chris Reed on Sid Roth October 14, 2023
(17 min)
3:19-20:25
https://youtu.be/J09fuyDdBoQ?si=QkLuRIzcSUSYwMP1
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour October 17, 2023 God Addresses WW3 through Robin and our assured Victory.
(12 min)
58:29-1:10:35
https://www.youtube.com/live/5RUZlXABJzg?si=3OCuhRvSEFGRbvoD
Sid Roth and Mike Bickel I Hop church 21 Day Fast May 7-May 28 (Pentecost) 1 million believers praying
***Grab a pen and some paper
3 things to pray and fast for:
1. Pray mostly in tongues
2. Pray Romans 11:26 NKJV
And so all Israel will be saved
3. Exodus 33:18
“Please, show me Your glory.”
Kim Clement July 26, 2014
(3.5 min)
4:39-8:18
https://youtu.be/sJsUUrnGZws?si=3OhRyIJIQVBGRqPY
Robin D Bullock
(1.5 min)
16:56-18:26 11th Hour May 16, 2023
Jerusalem will be the deliverance of Israel in the days ahead for that city has my hand upon it.
https://rumble.com/v2ob98y-israel-glory-and-the-fall-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html
Rick Joyner Prophetic Dream February 6, 2015
(12.5 min)
2:03-10:41
14:51-19:06
https://youtu.be/9BBQjMW7ucs?si=-InBX5Rd6zdZXNTY
Wanda Alger October 10, 2023
(5 min)
2:30-7:15
https://youtu.be/umVJGUdUx2o?si=nHhMN6_S7MSgLqmy
Charlie Shamp October 13, 2023
(5.5 min)
0-5:29
https://rumble.com/v3phofb-ring-of-fire-prophecy-prophet-charlie-shamp-eclipse-ringoffire-prophecy-pro.html
Tim Sheets October 15, 2023
(10.5 min)
7:25-12:00
17:10-22:21
59:00-1:00:15
https://youtu.be/XT_WFANvNEQ?si=98x1k6AjiiZB-gO0
Text Decrees to 40509
12 Decrees for Your Nation- Patricia King
John 1:1-14(NKJV)
Text 40509 Decrees
Tim Sheets - Psalms 91
