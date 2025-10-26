BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
If you need better wi-fi or 5G just visit Adrian's gravesite....
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10124 followers
305 views • 1 day ago

They mocked us. They called us crazy conspiracy theorists. Yet they continue dropping like flies while we watch videos about them and eat popcorn! It's one big shit show!

Sources

Originally procured from

https://x.com/resilient333/status/1982131238535135575

https://m.facebook.com/adrian.sutton.94/

Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kXyDj5motM

https://www.westendtheatre.com/318183/news/adrian-sutton-composer-of-war-horse-curious-incident-coram-boy-dies-aged-58/

Movie: Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Music: Geneva Jacuzzi - Casket

Kurganfest — The Gathering - Spring 2026 Info (tentative location)

Come meet cool friends who aren't retarded. Have some fun! Take a tour through Retardia!

My video about this:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/qWQ3HwTrTZFe/

The Arboretum

https://greensborobeautiful.org/gardens/greensboro_arboretum.php

Shelter #4 at Country Park

https://ncgreenweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/iteminfo.html?Module=FR&FMID=572002

KOA campground nearby

https://koa.com/campgrounds/greensboro/

Fishbones restaurant

https://fishbonesonline.net/menu/

Emma Keys Burgers & Dogs

https://www.emmakeys.com/

Common Grounds coffee shop

https://commongroundsgso.square.site/

https://i.imgur.com/TR1dCjT.mp4

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinepsychologycoviddied suddenlyturbo cancer
