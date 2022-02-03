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FOOTAGE FROM THE TRUDEAU BUNKER...ITS CRUMBLING (MIRRORED)
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2109 views • February 03, 2022
FOOTAGE FROM THE TRUDEAU BUNKER...ITS CRUMBLING (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YTZ0GUgIhp72/
I thought this was funny so here you go. I am not sure who the original author is. Trudeau needs to go but I doubt it will happen without a lot of bloodshed. I can just see the idiot Biden sending troops into Canada "to help a neighbor". …
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YTZ0GUgIhp72/
I thought this was funny so here you go. I am not sure who the original author is. Trudeau needs to go but I doubt it will happen without a lot of bloodshed. I can just see the idiot Biden sending troops into Canada "to help a neighbor". …
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