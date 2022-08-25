Paul Pelosi’s DUI Video *Uncensored*

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House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on May 28 Paul reportedly blew past a stop sign in his Porche near the town of Yountville, in Napa County, California, while trying to get on S-29 and was hit by a jeep, causing police to respond to the scene. The charges filed today include Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury and Driving With .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday and received a sentence that includes three years on probation, restitution to the victim and a three-month DUI program. He must also have a certified ignition device installed on his vehicle for a year.