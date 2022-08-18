Kent Hovind vs 3 evolutionists

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Kent Hovind has a painful discussion with 3 evolutionists that can't tell their ass from their elbow.
I almost felt sorry for them, if they were not a bunch of zionist rockefeller puppets planted within the universities to "educate" the students to believe in nothing and junk, so the talmudic jews can ravage earth and turn us into slaves.