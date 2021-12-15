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The Architecture of Belief | Jordan Peterson and Stefan Molyneux
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91 views • December 15, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3591/the-architecture-of-belief-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3591-the-architecture-of-belief-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
What is the reason behind the drift of western culture into empty nihilistic materialistic hedonism? Dr. Jordan Peterson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the complicated nature of cultural division, the reduction of personal responsibility, the danger of not "having meaning" in your life, the nature of ideology, developing a sense of efficacy in the world, suffering as an intrinsic component to human nature, the argument for free will and much more!
Dr. Jordan Peterson is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and the author of “Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief.”
Website: http://www.jordanbpeterson.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/JordanPetersonVideos
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Maps-of-Meaning
Self-Authoring Course: http://www.selfauthoring.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3591-the-architecture-of-belief-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
What is the reason behind the drift of western culture into empty nihilistic materialistic hedonism? Dr. Jordan Peterson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the complicated nature of cultural division, the reduction of personal responsibility, the danger of not "having meaning" in your life, the nature of ideology, developing a sense of efficacy in the world, suffering as an intrinsic component to human nature, the argument for free will and much more!
Dr. Jordan Peterson is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and the author of “Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief.”
Website: http://www.jordanbpeterson.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/JordanPetersonVideos
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Maps-of-Meaning
Self-Authoring Course: http://www.selfauthoring.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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