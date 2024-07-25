RT News July 25, 2024 7AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 25, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Joe Biden says it's time to 'pass the torch'. He calls for a younger generation to lead America in his first speech since quitting his re-election campaign, while Trump is not letting up. Warmly welcomed and highly condemned - thousands of Americans protest against Netanyahu's stateside visit, as Congress gives a round of applause after the PM asks for more bombs to be shipped overseas. The World Health Organization sounds the alarm of an epidemic outbreak in Gaza, as garbage and sewage fill the streets and disease is spreading like a wildfire. Russia's Foreign Minister arrives in Laos for an ASEAN plenary session to address key global issues. We're across his busy schedule of meetings.