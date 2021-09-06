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The Most High sent the Plagues, Satan sent the Vaxxx
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21 views • September 06, 2021
We go thru precepts showing by the word that God indeed sent the plagues (including Covid) in the end of days and we see y he sent them and how Satan as the adversary sent a counter in the form of vaccines saying he could heal the plagues sent by The Most High...which we in the body know is a lie!!!
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