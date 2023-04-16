JFK MURDER HOMOSEXUAL HOOVER FBI MURDER ROLE

HOMOSEXUAL JAY EDGAR HOOR RULED THE FBI FOR AROUND YEARS. HE WAS IN BED WITH THE MAFIA AND KEPT THEIR DEALINGS SECRET FOR DECADES. THIS MAN WAS A REAL DICTATOR AND KEPT FILES ON WELL KNOWN PEOPLE. IN FACT! THESE FILES HAVE NEVER SEEN THE LIGHT OF DAY. HOOVER BLACK MALED THE KENNEDY'S FOR DECADES AS WELL WITH OTHER NOTABLE POLITICIANS. HOOVER MET HIS DEMISE BY WIPING HIS ASS SO TO SPEAK. HIS TOILET PAPER WAS LACED WITH A POISON AND WHEN HE WIPED THIS DID THE EVIL CREEP IN. YOU SEE! WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND OR KARMA IN THE END. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.