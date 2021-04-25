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Milk Thistle: More Than Just An Antioxidant For Liver Health
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264 views • April 25, 2021
Milk thistle contains numerous plant compounds that are generally referred to as silymarin. These compounds are known to be anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant. Silymarin has been extracted and used to treat a wide array of ailments for centuries. It is probably most well known for its positive effects on the liver and kidneys. And with all the toxins we are bombarded with on a daily basis, having optimal liver and kidney function is a crucial piece to longevity.
Because of legalities milk thistle is just another one of those “supports a healthy liver” remedies. But we are smarter than that. We have noticed its uses for liver damage, alcoholic liver disease, fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and even liver cancer. And while it isn’t the answer to these major diseases, milk thistle has been able to produce significant results against them. It repairs and protects liver cells from toxic substances. It has been shown to stop cancer cells from dividing and reproducing. And there is even some evidence for reducing the life span of cancer cells. More studies on humans need to be done here, but it does look promising.
Swanson Phytosome Milk Thistle https://amzn.to/35iKh5j
Swanson Liquid Milk Thistle https://amzn.to/2NZx2kc
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
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Because of legalities milk thistle is just another one of those “supports a healthy liver” remedies. But we are smarter than that. We have noticed its uses for liver damage, alcoholic liver disease, fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and even liver cancer. And while it isn’t the answer to these major diseases, milk thistle has been able to produce significant results against them. It repairs and protects liver cells from toxic substances. It has been shown to stop cancer cells from dividing and reproducing. And there is even some evidence for reducing the life span of cancer cells. More studies on humans need to be done here, but it does look promising.
Swanson Phytosome Milk Thistle https://amzn.to/35iKh5j
Swanson Liquid Milk Thistle https://amzn.to/2NZx2kc
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
https://supplementalsense.tumblr.com/
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