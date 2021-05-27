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Licorice Root: An Ayurvedic Remedy to Reduce inflammation and Fight Viruses and Bacteria
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80 views • May 27, 2021
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Licorice is an herb that grows in parts of Europe and Asia. The root is used as medicine. Licorice root contains glycyrrhizin, which is also called glycyrrhizic acid. Glycyrrhizin can cause adverse effects when eaten in large quantities. Many “licorice” products manufactured in the U.S. actually don’t contain any licorice. Instead, they contain anise oil, which has the characteristic smell and taste of “black licorice”.
Licorice is used for eczema, swelling (inflammation) of the liver (hepatitis), mouth sores, and many other conditions, but there is no good scientific evidence to support most of these uses.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
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https://EastWestHerbal.com
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East-West Herbal Apothecary
3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Phone (615) 730-8953
https://EastWestHerbal.com
https://EastWestHerbal.com
Licorice is an herb that grows in parts of Europe and Asia. The root is used as medicine. Licorice root contains glycyrrhizin, which is also called glycyrrhizic acid. Glycyrrhizin can cause adverse effects when eaten in large quantities. Many “licorice” products manufactured in the U.S. actually don’t contain any licorice. Instead, they contain anise oil, which has the characteristic smell and taste of “black licorice”.
Licorice is used for eczema, swelling (inflammation) of the liver (hepatitis), mouth sores, and many other conditions, but there is no good scientific evidence to support most of these uses.
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Website:
https://EastWestHerbal.com
East West Herbal - Map:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest:
https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
For more videos, please visit our YouTube playlist here:
www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
East-West Herbal Apothecary
3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Phone (615) 730-8953
https://EastWestHerbal.com
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