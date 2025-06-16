BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Childhood Trauma Often Lurks Behind Night Terrors and Sleep Paralysis - Vicki Joy Anderson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
408 followers
19 views • 12 hours ago

During her childhood, Vicki Joy Anderson suffered from nightly episodes of terrifying sleep paralysis, which lasted for a harrowing three decades. What caused those scary moments of fear and imprisonment within her own body? Today she confidently speaks about it: it stemmed from unaddressed childhood trauma, leaving the door open to this demonic spiritual invasion. Vicki is an author and speaker traveling the globe explaining the red flags of sleep paralysis and lucid dreaming and how to find healing. She says it is often accompanied by harrowing visions of shadows or demons and many people instinctively cry out to Jesus in those moments, regardless if they are followers of Christ or not.



TAKEAWAYS


Christians who have made Jehovah their dwelling place will be safe with Him no matter what demonic attack transpires


Christians have someone who is their bridegroom (Jesus) and someone who says he is but is not (Satan)


Sleep paralysis often transpires due to trauma, which inadvertently leaves the door open to spiritual attack


People can’t stop sleep paralysis until they address the underlying cause



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

They Sold Their Souls for Rock and Roll: https://bit.ly/48V8Ne3

They Only Come Out At Night book: https://bit.ly/44hxJge


🔗 CONNECT WITH VICKI JOY ANDERSON

Website: https://www.vickijoyanderson.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vickijoyauthor/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualhealingdemonsdemonictraumasleepingdreamingchildhoodsleep paralysistina griffincounter culture mom showvicki joy anderson
