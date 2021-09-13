© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christopher Key - #vaccinepolice - Moderna Vaccine Package Insert
Follow
1
Share
Report
165 views • September 13, 2021
#vaccinepolice This is priceless. I finally got to see the package insert wow.I now have proof.You will not believe this and the pharmacist couldn't believe it either.Why would anybody take something that the packing insert reads intentionally blank.What do they have to hide?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.