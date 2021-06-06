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Censorship, 'Vaccine' Fraud & Totalitarianism Covid
Ajnira Laurie Bloom
Ajnira Laurie Bloom
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213 views • June 06, 2021
Excerpt from the official Focus on Fauci Event 1-5-21, round table discussion by scientific and legal experts Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. David Martin, Robert F Kennedy, Jr., Rocco Galati and Sacha Stone disclosing the fact that the Covid Va zzNe is not in fact a vaccine at all. The slippery slope we are on from censorship of science and public discourse toward an Orwellian dystopia, not in the future, Now. Please watch the 2 hour presentation at
https://sendfox.com/reclaimyourlives/c/p506yy/exposing-the-truth-and-why-it-is-relevant.
This is paid content on Earth Heroes TV, aka Sacha Stone's work.
You can register at https://earthheroestv.com/to receive updates and follow up emails. Creative Commons license
Keywords
censorshippropagandadepopulationrobert f kennedy jrbioweaponsacha stonefaucitotalitarianismmedical police statevaccine frauditnjdr judy mikovitscorona viruscoviddr anthony faucidr david martin
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