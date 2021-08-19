Separation of the risk group (parents) and putting everyone in quarantine camps CDC's "shielding approach"

Because "there is no empirical evidence whether this approach will increase, decrease or have no effect on morbidity and mortality during the COVID-19 epidemic in various humanitarian settings" it would be illegal for the government to use this "shielding approach". There are numerous reasons the "shielding approach" would cause tremendous amounts of deaths which is the real goal of people that are about "sustainability".First they came for....the elderly. And I didn't speak up because I wasn't an elderly person. Then they came for all 60 to 80 year old people and subjected them to involuntary tests and experiments because there was no vaccine. And then they came for me and the rest of the population to reduce the global population to 500 million with slow and soft kill vaccines forceably injected by the military and by that time noone was left to speak up.Prevent them from putting the people in camps by any means necessary:1) It wont work and kill millions. Seperating people from their family is totally insane because people can test themselves and their homes may isolate them more from their fellow humans than large camps where people are packed together. People are thrown out of balance when they are removed from their homes. Colloidal silver is effective and safe and illegally blocked by the FDA with their medical cartel big pharma deals.2) The risk group people have been vaccinated more and are therefore supposedly protected. Why would you want to put those in camps?3) It's in violation of the constitution to remove people from their homes and put them in camps over a mild virus with a high recovery rate and low mortality rate. We know a billion vaccine deaths are comming up, remember they are not COVID-19 deaths like they will pretend. They would have made that database registering of all supposed COVID-19 deaths if they where vaccinated to see how effective the vaccine really is or is not. They didn't make that database and even Nature.com warned that the non neutralising antibodies the vaccinees have increase the risk of Antibody Dependent Enhancement.This chart shows there where more deaths from Heart Disease, Cancer, Respiratory diseases, Dementia, and 9 other diseases than from COVID-19 globally in 2020. flipflipu.wixsite com/theglobalresistanceSo quarantining and isolating is now called "shielding"?Bill Gates compact container camp citiesShielding quarantining/isolationGreen zones, genocidal climate lockdowns.First they came for the elderlyAdrenoCorona:Of course the risk group is still changing and that could become everyone older than 15 eventually. Children are practically not dying from COVID-19 but that will change due to mass vaccination according to the expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche.Will there be a safe country where vaccination will be voluntary? Vatican City perhaps?Prevent the Genocidal Climate lockdownsPrevent the Green zone death campsThe mass murderous politicians must put things in perspective, stop their Corona paranoia, talk about the amount of deaths caused by the measures themselves in their speeches and about natural herd immunity.In 2020 12 diseases where each killing more people than COVID-1918. It's, even according to the mainstream media a mild virus with a high recovery rate and low mortality rate, even for older people.Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings | CDCGuidance for the prevention of COVID-19 infections among high-risk individuals in camps and camp-like settings.pdfDVM, PhD | Geert Vanden BosscheWhy do Covid-19 mass vaccination campaigns promote dominance of selective immune escape variants?China builds massive Covid-19 quarantine camp for 4,000 people as outbreak continues - Western highlightsResistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance