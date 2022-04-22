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کلاس های انجمن مهر ایران جلسه یکم
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12 views • April 22, 2022
کلاس های همگانی روزهای یکشنبه #انجمن_مهر_ایران - جلسه یکم مجموعه اصول و آموزه های #مانیفست_اندیشکده_ایران_زمین به زبان ساده برای همگان گام نخست #ایرانگرایی و #ایرانسالاری مدرن و بدون #ارتجاع_سفید برای عموم #ایران_پرستان به زبان ساده
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