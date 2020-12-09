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Living Room Renovation and Reveal - DIY Home Renovation
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41 views • December 09, 2020
The living room was the last room of our home renovation. It's hard to live in a space while you are renovation but we managed it for many months. We had to gut the entire space and start from scratch. We found mold, mouse damage, and rot! But we tackled each job and the transformation is amazing.
We tried for a minimalist modern theme. We hope you enjoy the reno, reveal, and tour of our new living room!
We tried for a minimalist modern theme. We hope you enjoy the reno, reveal, and tour of our new living room!
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