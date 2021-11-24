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Oliver Stone talks possible culprits in JFK ASSASSINATION.
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473 views • November 24, 2021
'All these moves [by JFK] terrified a certain group of people in the US, call it a reactionary bloc. … Kennedy even said if I … Have another Cuban Missile Crisis, Bay of Pigs there is a very good chance of a coup’.
As mainstream reviews are coming in, Director Oliver Stone further explores his now-controvercial documentary ‘JFK: Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’ on RT’s ‘Going Underground.'
As mainstream reviews are coming in, Director Oliver Stone further explores his now-controvercial documentary ‘JFK: Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’ on RT’s ‘Going Underground.'
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