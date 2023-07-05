💥Khokhol Bastards tell Residents about the Signals they will be Notified of in case of Radioactive Danger - Evil Planned NPP Attack to Blame Russia Could Be Very Soon?

💥Khokhol bastards tell residents about the signals they will be notified of in case of radioactive danger

They can't win the war on the battlefield. This is the plan. To bring in NATO, Article 5. That could possibly turn into WW3 and Nuclear War.

It's already July 5th in Ukraine!!!

Latest from IAEA:

Update 170 – IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine, dated yesterday there, on the 4th. https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-170-iaea-director-general-statement-on-situation-in-ukraine









