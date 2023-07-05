Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥Khokhol Bastards tell Residents about the Signals they will be Notified of in case of Radioactive Danger - Evil Planned NPP Attack to Blame Russia Could Be Very Soon?
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
933 Subscribers
50 views
Published Yesterday

💥Khokhol bastards tell residents about the signals they will be notified of in case of radioactive danger

They can't win the war on the battlefield. This is the plan. To bring in NATO, Article 5. That could possibly turn into WW3 and Nuclear War.

It's already July 5th in Ukraine!!!

Latest from IAEA:

Update 170 – IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine, dated yesterday there, on the 4th. https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-170-iaea-director-general-statement-on-situation-in-ukraine




Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket