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MAAP REAL Interview W Candidate For Congress CD7 Jeff Zink.
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20 views • November 23, 2021
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Candidate For Congress CD7 Jeff Zink with Candidate for Congress CD6 Josh Barnett & group. Dropping signatures "Join The Suit" "CORRECT 2020" to AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich in Phoenix. MAAP Caught up with the Candidate Zink and we asked him few questions.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer George Nemeh
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