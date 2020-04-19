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Hong Kong Protesters faced Extreme Brutality & Very Strange Air Pollution Returns!
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133 views • April 19, 2020
As the Hong Kong Protest are coming back the protesters are met with extreme police brutality!! And the Air Quality in China is so bad its causing people to wake up from sleeping!?
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