X22 REPORT - “We Must Fight”, Running Red, Sonic Boom, Operation Mockingbird

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“We Must Fight”, Running Red, Sonic Boom, Operation Mockingbird
The patriots are on the offensive, they are the hunt. The [DS] has no place to hide, no place to run and there will be no deals. The truth is about to be unleashed on the world and the [DS] is preparing to stop it. Get ready for the sonic boom. The month of Oct will be running red, the hunt is on. It is time for the patriots to fight with truth and facts. Operation mockingbird will fail. The clock is ticking down.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.