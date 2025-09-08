BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Using Cash and Burner Credit Cards Blocks Feds from Total Surveillance - Jon Padfield
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
412 followers
25 views • 20 hours ago


Leave your phone and your credit card at home and go outside and enjoy life! This is the advice business professor Jon Padfield delivers to Americans. He discusses the undeniable level of surveillance our phones and digital payment apps engage in, and how that data is often stored and sold to other companies. How close are we to moving to a complete cashless society? Is there a way to resist the flip from cash to cashless? Will the government weaponize the data from our transactions in the future to further cement their hold as an iron-clad police state? Only time will tell, but it certainly appears that, while temporarily stalled by the current administration, a cashless society is on the horizon.



TAKEAWAYS


Your phone is a tracking device that tells app operators where you are at all times


Your credit card data is being sold and used by other companies; therefore, pay with cash whenever possible


FBI whistleblowers have alleged that the intelligence agency has been tracking the credit card transactions of American citizens for decades


When we give up the ability to use cash, we set ourselves up for being controlled and censored



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/4lqhDpp

How to Use Burner Credit Cards video: https://youtu.be/OcGig9jJ9lc


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JON PADFIELD

Website: https://businessreform.org/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessReform

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonpadfield/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #jonpadfield #cashless #cashlesssociety #digitalpayments #futureofmoney #fintech #digitalcurrency #convenience #lesscrime #financialinclusion #ecommerce #smarteconomy #cashisking #privacy #financialfreedom #privacy #unbanked #banktyranny #CBDC #blockchain #crypto #cybersecurity


Keywords
nwofinancedatacredit cardscashless societydigital currencytina griffincounter culture mom showjon padfield
