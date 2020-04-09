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The Most IMPOSSIBLE Teaching of Jesus!
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4 views • April 09, 2020
Religious orthodoxy puts a lot of faith in theology to identify who we can trust, but Voice digs deeper than "Lord, Lord Christianity” to find the Kingdom of Heaven gospel which Jesus actually preached. He identifies the single most impossible teaching of Jesus as the only one that can reliably identify those who work for God and not for themselves.
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