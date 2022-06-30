Pro-Life Activist Vows to Keep Up the Post-Roe Fight

Missy Smith is founder and president of the pro-life activist group WAKEUP, Women Against the Killing and Exploitation of Unprotected Persons. She started the organization in 1999 after learning about the trafficking of body parts from babies slaughtered by the abortion industry. A former radio host and Congressional candidate in Washington, D.C., Smith ran for vice president in 2012 on a pro-life ticket. She is now a writer and public speaker with emphasis on chastity advocacy and a sidewalk counselor who reaches out to women considering abortion to offer them options and support.

Missy joins The New American to talk about the SCOTUS ruling that overturned Roe v Wade and how this impacts the pro-life movement.