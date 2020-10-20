© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE ABCs of REVOLUTION 10/17/20
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • October 20, 2020
I am tired of people saying "if only Trump would do this, or that?" I am tired of people playing with dolls, or armchair quarterbacking. It doesn't work that way when the whole nation is caught up in a revolution. The principles governing a revolutionary process is what determines what can and cannot be done, as well as what will be done. Here are nine aspects that determine and bound the revolutionary process.
1- The conjutural perspective. Long before a revolution begins the imagination of what is coming in the future is apparent from the wrong decisions being made today to those who prepare for the revolution. 2- Discontinuity beetween past and present. The present and future are not following from the past. 3- Axiomatic shifts in the population in response to the crisis. 4- Hardening of the divide in the society based on world view, habits, and sentiment. 5- The role of leadership in determining what axioms emerge in the population 6- The entering of the reserves and the transformation of the previously non involved. 7- The fear and terror of the loss of power by the elites accelerates the revolutionary process. 8- Factitious advantage, or the role of truth, when eventually all the lies start to collapse. 9- The reorganization in the aftermath of a revolution, and the new paradigm that emerges to govern those who emerged with the responsibilities of government from the revolution.
1- The conjutural perspective. Long before a revolution begins the imagination of what is coming in the future is apparent from the wrong decisions being made today to those who prepare for the revolution. 2- Discontinuity beetween past and present. The present and future are not following from the past. 3- Axiomatic shifts in the population in response to the crisis. 4- Hardening of the divide in the society based on world view, habits, and sentiment. 5- The role of leadership in determining what axioms emerge in the population 6- The entering of the reserves and the transformation of the previously non involved. 7- The fear and terror of the loss of power by the elites accelerates the revolutionary process. 8- Factitious advantage, or the role of truth, when eventually all the lies start to collapse. 9- The reorganization in the aftermath of a revolution, and the new paradigm that emerges to govern those who emerged with the responsibilities of government from the revolution.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.