GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE ABCs of REVOLUTION 10/17/20

I am tired of people saying "if only Trump would do this, or that?" I am tired of people playing with dolls, or armchair quarterbacking. It doesn't work that way when the whole nation is caught up in a revolution. The principles governing a revolutionary process is what determines what can and cannot be done, as well as what will be done. Here are nine aspects that determine and bound the revolutionary process.

1- The conjutural perspective. Long before a revolution begins the imagination of what is coming in the future is apparent from the wrong decisions being made today to those who prepare for the revolution. 2- Discontinuity beetween past and present. The present and future are not following from the past. 3- Axiomatic shifts in the population in response to the crisis. 4- Hardening of the divide in the society based on world view, habits, and sentiment. 5- The role of leadership in determining what axioms emerge in the population 6- The entering of the reserves and the transformation of the previously non involved. 7- The fear and terror of the loss of power by the elites accelerates the revolutionary process. 8- Factitious advantage, or the role of truth, when eventually all the lies start to collapse. 9- The reorganization in the aftermath of a revolution, and the new paradigm that emerges to govern those who emerged with the responsibilities of government from the revolution.