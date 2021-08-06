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🫐 🫐 My Antioxidant RICH Haspkap Berry Smoothie! (INCLUDES: Blueberries)
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121 views • August 06, 2021
Haskap berry is a new superfood. This berry is known as a honeysuckle, honeyberry, or haskap berry. In this video I will show you how to make an antioxidant rich smoothie with includes: haskap berry and blueberries. Haskap is a deciduous shrub, native to the Northern Hemisphere. The haskap berries are sweet and sour in taste similiar to a raspberry. Haskap berry has been known by the ancient Japanese as "fruit of long life and vision". Hope you enjoy this delicious antioxidant rich smoothie.
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/haskap-berry-smoothie
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/haskap-berry-smoothie
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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