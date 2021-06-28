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Sugar and the Brain: How Sugar Leads to Addiction and Overeating, and How to Beat It
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45 views • June 28, 2021
Latest science behind how sugar impacts the brain in ways that are like an addiction
Talk about the neuroscience behind addiction, and show how sugar can lead to changes in brain dopamine and opioids, which contribute to cravings.
Review the latest evidence-based approaches to removing and eliminating sugar from your diet, and how you can break the cycle of addictive overeating.
Talk about the neuroscience behind addiction, and show how sugar can lead to changes in brain dopamine and opioids, which contribute to cravings.
Review the latest evidence-based approaches to removing and eliminating sugar from your diet, and how you can break the cycle of addictive overeating.
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