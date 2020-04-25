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sacrifices still continue
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26 views • April 25, 2020
scriptures:
Deu 18:10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch,
Deu 18:11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer.
Deu 18:12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD: and because of these abominations the LORD thy God doth drive them out from before thee.
Psa 106:35 But were mingled among the heathen, and learned their works.
Psa 106:36 And they served their idols: which were a snare unto them.
Psa 106:37 Yea, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters unto devils,
Psa 106:38 And shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they sacrificed unto the idols of Canaan: and the land was polluted with blood.
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links:
1 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch
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2 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/abortion-is-planned-parenthoods-essential-billion-dollar-business
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3 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/23/planned-parenthood-abortions-business-as-usual-during-coronavirus/
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4 https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-southern-new-england/newsroom/during-covid-19-pandemic-planned-parenthood-of-southern-new-englands-doors-stay-open-telehealth-launched-to-expand-access-to-sexual-and-reproductive-health-care
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5 http://suffolkmasons.com/the-trivium-quadrivium/
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6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_7im896hZk
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7 https://www.adweek.com/agencies/progressives-perplexing-new-mascot-is-a-motaur-half-man-half-motorcycle/
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8 https://www.ancient-origins.net/myths-legends-europe/myth-minotaur-00205
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9 https://www.spreadshirt.com/shop/design/distressed+greek+mythology+minotaur+womens+34-sleeve+shirt-D5abaee055d52cd4afa94d9ec?sellable=4wJYAeM5jYCYbv8Q5rQ4-1276-19&affiliateid=9441&msclkid=370d1ed1b3551989b81540722541af6c
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10 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minotaur
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11 https://www.gematrix.org/?word=Motaur
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12 https://www.bing.com/search?q=5037+Connecticut+Ave+NW%2C+Washington%2C+DC+20008&search=&form=QBLH&sp=-1&pq=5037+connecticut+ave+nw%2C+washington%2C+dc+20008&sc=1-45&qs=n&sk=&cvid=4E37B93B12594232A528C946CCC1F786
Deu 18:10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch,
Deu 18:11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer.
Deu 18:12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD: and because of these abominations the LORD thy God doth drive them out from before thee.
Psa 106:35 But were mingled among the heathen, and learned their works.
Psa 106:36 And they served their idols: which were a snare unto them.
Psa 106:37 Yea, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters unto devils,
Psa 106:38 And shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they sacrificed unto the idols of Canaan: and the land was polluted with blood.
=====================
links:
1 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch
---
2 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/abortion-is-planned-parenthoods-essential-billion-dollar-business
---
3 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/23/planned-parenthood-abortions-business-as-usual-during-coronavirus/
---
4 https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-southern-new-england/newsroom/during-covid-19-pandemic-planned-parenthood-of-southern-new-englands-doors-stay-open-telehealth-launched-to-expand-access-to-sexual-and-reproductive-health-care
---
5 http://suffolkmasons.com/the-trivium-quadrivium/
---
6 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_7im896hZk
---
7 https://www.adweek.com/agencies/progressives-perplexing-new-mascot-is-a-motaur-half-man-half-motorcycle/
---
8 https://www.ancient-origins.net/myths-legends-europe/myth-minotaur-00205
---
9 https://www.spreadshirt.com/shop/design/distressed+greek+mythology+minotaur+womens+34-sleeve+shirt-D5abaee055d52cd4afa94d9ec?sellable=4wJYAeM5jYCYbv8Q5rQ4-1276-19&affiliateid=9441&msclkid=370d1ed1b3551989b81540722541af6c
---
10 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minotaur
---
11 https://www.gematrix.org/?word=Motaur
---
12 https://www.bing.com/search?q=5037+Connecticut+Ave+NW%2C+Washington%2C+DC+20008&search=&form=QBLH&sp=-1&pq=5037+connecticut+ave+nw%2C+washington%2C+dc+20008&sc=1-45&qs=n&sk=&cvid=4E37B93B12594232A528C946CCC1F786
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