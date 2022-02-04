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ADL Race War Targeting Children
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23 views • February 04, 2022
The Anti-Defamation League received widespread criticism over the past week after it came out they changed the definition of “racism” so that only white people could be labeled as racist.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/adl-teaching-schoolchildren-only-white-people-can-be-racist/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/adl-teaching-schoolchildren-only-white-people-can-be-racist/
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