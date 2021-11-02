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Dolores Cannon on Atlantis & geocentric civilization [Chinese subtitle] 朵洛莉絲·侃南談亞特蘭提斯和地底文明
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41 views • November 02, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Dolores Cannon talks about Atlantis〉，頻道「Dolores Cannon」，2013年2月4日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YCagih0MQc
原影片出處：〈Dolores Cannon talks about Atlantis〉，頻道「Dolores Cannon」，2013年2月4日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YCagih0MQc
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